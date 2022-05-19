Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill for Biden to sign

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.