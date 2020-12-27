Sculpture honors first Black president of an American college

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.