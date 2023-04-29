ANDERSON, Ind. — Many motorists have, at some point during midsummer road trips, dealt with the annoyance of insects splattered on their windshields and headlights.
That inconvenience, though, is actually a sign of a healthy insect population, according to many entomologists. That it's happening less frequently, conversely, indicates that insect populations in the Midwest — as in other parts of the world — are in peril.
“It’s just stunning how few insects — especially at night — you see anymore,” said John Shuey, director of conservation science for the Nature Conservancy in Indiana.
“It’s just harder and harder to see those rare species anymore. They’re still around, but they’re at lower densities, and you just have to work to see them as opposed to even just 15 years ago.”
A 2020 United Nations report estimated that as many as 550,000 insect species — about 10% of the world’s total — are at risk of extinction. Although the data for insects is less clear-cut than for other species, experts on insect biodiversity have been sounding alarms about the trend since the turn of the century.
In a 2021 essay published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, David Wagner, an ecology and evolutionary biology professor at the University of Connecticut, wrote: “Nature is under siege. … Most biologists agree that the world has entered its sixth mass extinction event, the first since the end of the Cretaceous period 66 million years ago, when more than 80% of all species, including the non-avian dinosaurs, perished.”
Insects, he argued, are an indispensable part of many ecosystems, pollinating plants, which in turn disperse elements both into the air and ground that are vital for sustaining life at a variety of levels — including humans.
Notable among those species are bumblebees, which are among the most prolific natural pollinators.
“Just about everything you grow in your garden — your tomatoes and your peppers — most of those things are all native bee pollinated,” said Chris Smith, a biology professor at Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana. “Pollinators are hugely important for any of the non-wind-pollinated plants that we grow, which is a huge number.”
In Indiana, entomological experts and conservationists are concerned about rapid urban development encroaching on some areas where insects still maintain adequate population density.
“We can try to legislate protection, but the real problem is disappearing habitat,” said Sheryl Myers, a naturalist and founding director of the Heart of the River Coalition in Anderson. “We can’t piecemeal protect this insect population and that insect population. We can protect them all if we had more habitat.”
The Indiana Legislature is expected to pass the biennial state budget before it concludes its 2023 session. As proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, the budget includes about $25 million for land conservation, some of which would be used by the state to acquire additional property and condition it to host a variety of insect species.
That dollar amount would represent the most money ever allocated for land acquisition, Shuey noted. But he said it’s unclear whether that funding would be sustainable in the future.
“There’s never enough money to do the conservation work that’s ahead of us,” he said. “The reality is, you have to temper your expectations to fit Indiana, and if we can get the $25 million every two years, that would be better than we’ve ever had it for protecting habitats.”
Smith pointed out other initiatives that are helping mitigate the problem.
In 2020, ahead of the building of a $242 million solar farm that would become Indiana's largest such facility, commissioners in Randolph County adopted an ordinance that included a land stewardship provision. It mandated that ground cover on the farm’s 1,400 acres be comprised of native meadow grasses and wildflower herbs that would promote pollination.
“All those sorts of initiatives that make use of space that is otherwise going unused are beneficial,” Smith said. “You’ve got to look kindly on those initiatives, even though it might be a Band-Aid on a bullet wound.
"Insect populations are declining worldwide really fast. But we’re not going to stop development, so anything we can do to make multiple uses of one habitat, I think is a positive.”
