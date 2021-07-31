Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.