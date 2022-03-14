Russians skirt sweeping US asylum limits

A Customs and Border Protection officer patrols near the entrance to the San Ysidro Port of Entry Wednesday, March 2, 2022, seen from Tijuana, Mexico. More than 8,600 Russians have sought refuge in the U.S. on the Mexican border in recent months. To claim asylum in the U.S., they reach a tiny piece of U.S. soil before inspection booths. They must outsmart U.S. officers who try to block their path. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)