In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, actress Yulia Peresild, left, film director Klim Shipenko, right, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov speak with their relatives through a safety glass prior the launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko blasted off Tuesday for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft together with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, a veteran of three space missions, to make a feature film in orbit. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)