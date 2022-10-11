An uptick in domestic availability of so-called "rainbow fentanyl" prompted U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer to call for additional federal funding to fight drug peddling on Tuesday.
Following a public warning about the dangerous nature of the colorfully named fentanyl variety, Schumer, D-NY, said another $3.2 billion is needed to keep up the fight in the opioid crisis. Schumer described the funding as "must-pass" as Congress considers items as part of its year-end budget vote.
“Ask cops, doctors, mental health professionals, community leaders, families — really anyone with the right vantage — about one of the biggest health threats today and they’ll say opioids, and in particular, fentanyl,” Schumer said. “And now, drug-traffickers and dealers are doubling down on this very dangerous drug, and giving it the morbid moniker of ‘rainbow’. The data shows that Western New York is on the front line of the opioid scourge, and we cannot let this new variety of fentanyl continue to persist ... .”
Schumer said that fatal overdoses in Erie County have been on the rise since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. Opioid overdose accounted for 286 deaths in 2021, and in 2022, there have been 145 confirmed opioid deaths so far, and another 108 suspected opioid deaths.
Rainbow fentanyl has been trafficked in Lego toy boxes in New York, according to Schumer. He's calling for additional funding to stop drug dealers in their tracks and give local community support groups the tools they need for prevention, treatment and recovery.
A portion of the proposed funding, $290 million, would support the creation of specialized "Overdose Response Strategy" teams to combat fentanyl tracking, Schumer said. Existing ORS teams are staffed by Drug Intelligence Officers (DIO) and public health analysts who work together on drug overdose issues across sectors and states, and in New York, DIOs are included in the state's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force network. HIDTA personnel work with local communities to assess the trafficking threat in a defined area and take steps to mitigate it.
Adding $3.2 billion to the National Drug Control Strategy initiative, which involves various federal agencies, would boost total funding to $42.5 billion, according to Schumer.
