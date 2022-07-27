As scaffolding surrounds the French Castle at Old Fort Niagara, funds are now in place to conduct further restoration work at the historic site.
The Old Fort Niagara Association received $150,000 in grants on Wednesday to go towards repairs for two redoubts.
The grants are of $75,000 came from the Parks & Trails New York non-profit organization and from the Niagara River Greenway.
Rob Emerson, the executive director for Old Fort Niagara, said the funds would go towards repairing the south and north redoubts on the fort’s grounds, which were built by British forces back in 1770 and 1771 and are still some of the oldest buildings in the Great Lakes. Both buildings saw combat during the War of 1812, along with all of Old Fort Niagara which changed hands between American and British forces.
“These two buildings are iconic,” Emerson said. “They are not replicated anywhere else. They combine Georgian with Asian architecture that was popular when they were built.”
Restoration work on the buildings started in 2019 when it became apparent there was a lot of missing mortar and cracks in the buildings. Work would involve replacing missing mortar and fixing other masonry issues with the redoubts.
Because the project is at a state park, along with being on the National Register of Historic Places, Emerson said the project would have to be reviewed and get approval from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. The project is still being designed by the state park engineering office.
Emerson expects the work to begin next spring.
In total, 27 different friends organizations across New York state received $900,000 to help support state parks, trails, and other historical sites. Only the Bannerman Castle Trust ($100,000) and the Friends of Rogers ($80,000) received more money this cycle than the Old Fort Niagara Association.
The Niagara Post Theater, also in Fort Niagara State Park, received $30,379 from the funding program to help renovate its ceiling.
