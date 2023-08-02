Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning. Skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.