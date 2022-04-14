Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy. Partly cloudy skies giving way to showers in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain likely. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.