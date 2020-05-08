Multiple local media outlets are reporting that New York State Police are investigating an incident involving a pair of hunters who were shot early Friday in Lockport.
Initial reports indicate that the two hunters may have been shot by a third person on land near Raymond Road. One of the victims was shot in the face, while the other reportedly suffered upper body wounds.
The matter remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and additional information will be posted online as it is made available.
