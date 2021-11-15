FILE - A view of The Trump International Hotel is seen, March 4, 2021, in Washington. Donald Trump’s opulent hotel near the White House that drew lobbyists and diplomats seeking favor with the ex-president is being sold to a Miami investment group. That's according to published reports citing anonymous sources. The reports say CGI Merchant Group has agreed to pay the Trump Organization $375 million for the rights to the 263-room hotel and rebrand it as a Waldorf Astoria. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file)