Rapids Bowling Center will be sponsoring a no-tap fundraiser for Help and Hope for the Homeless, Inc. on Aug. 20.
No-tap means you get a strike when you knock nine pins down on your first ball.
Len Pimm, the owner, and Matt Andrus, the owner/operator of Rapids donated all 32 lanes to help raise money for the homeless in Niagara County. The event’s organizers are looking for bowlers to fill the lanes. Cost is $10 to bowl, including shoes, if needed. Bumpers will be available for children. All of the funds raised during the event will be used to assist the homeless.
The fundraiser will feature two shifts of 128 bowlers — four bowlers on each of the 32 lanes. The first shift will run 9:30 a.m. to noon, followed by 12:30 pm. to 3 p.m.
The event is open to anyone — families, kids or grandkids or bowling teams.
“This is a good time to gather some friends to support a cause and enjoy yourself while bowling,” said John Loss, founder and president of Help and Hope for Homeless, Inc.
The event will also feature a variety of prize giveaways, including, gift certificates, gift cards and baskets. There will also be multiple 50-50 drawings.
Organizers are also looking for volunteers to help throughout the day.
To enter the fundraiser, entry forms can be picked up at Rapids or by going to its website — Rapids Bowling Center.com to download the form. You can mail a check to Help and Hope for Homeless, Inc. at 9860 Niagara Falls Blvd., P.O. Box 601, Niagara Falls, New York, 14304-9998. Please indicate which shift you would like to bowl. Please state “bowl” or “donation” in the memo line. You can also register and make your payment at Rapids.
Help and Hope for the Homeless, Inc. is an incorporated and registered charity in New York State organized to solicit and accept donations to be used to help homeless individuals and families. It is also a 501© 3 non-profit recognized by the IRS.
Loss will be on hand during the fundraiser, selling his book, “Not Always Homeless” at face value of $12.95, with all proceeds going to the fundraiser. His book gives a “voice” to the 13 Niagara Falls residents who were interviewed about their life as a homeless individual.
Any business owner that would like to provide a donation — monetary or item for raffle — can contact Loss at homelesshelpersnfny@gmail.com.
For more information about Hope and Help for the Homeless or the fundraiser, contact Bill Welch (716) 283-7337, Rick Smith (716) 807-6972 or John Loss (716) 773-9781.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.