Public transit gets $3.7B Biden boost 

Tulsa Transit General Manager Ted Rieck boards a new electric bus on Aug. 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. Tulsa Transit has 4 new electric buses in its fleet. Public transit systems straining to win back riders after crushing waves of the COVID-19 pandemic are getting a $3 billion boost to stay afloat and invest in electric buses. It’s part of several initiatives being announced by the Biden administration. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP, File)