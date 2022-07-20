Residents will get a chance next month to weigh in on a proposed $123 million tax break deal for Amazon’s planned $550 million distribution center in the Town of Niagara.
The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency has scheduled a public hearing on the company's tax break request for 2 p.m. on Aug 3 at Niagara Town Hall, 7105 Lockport Road.
The 3-million-square-feet Amazon distribution center would be located on 216 acres of land at 8995 Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara, near the Niagara Falls International Airport. It would cost $550 million to construct and take 24 months to complete. The facility would contain 469 trailer locations, made up of 414 trailer parking stalls and 55 loading docks, and over 1,700 car parking spaces.
Members of the NCIDA's board are considering approval of an application filed by Amazon that would provide the company with $123 million in tax incentives over 15 years. The tax break deal includes $94 million of property tax abatements, $26 million in sales tax breaks, and a mortgage recording tax exemption of $3.55 million. Amazon would make in-lieu-of tax payments totaling $49 million during the first 15 years of the facility's operation. The amount would increase to $9.5 million a year after that.
IDA chairman Mark Onesi previously said the facility would have an economic impact of around $1.3 billion for Niagara County as it would bring in 1,000 jobs, of which 950 would be warehouse and logistics jobs that pay $31,200 a year and 50 management jobs that pay $50,000 a year.
Local opposition to the project has revolved around the amount of traffic the facility is expected to bring, with Amazon projecting 494 tractor-trailers coming and going from the site daily.
An analysis by Good Jobs First, a Washington-D.C.-based organization that tracks public subsidies for private project, found Amazon has received more than $4.7 billion in subsidies worldwide for its developments, with $4.1 billion from across the United States. The organization’s founder, Greg LeRoy, previously told the Gazette that "he wouldn't give a dime" of public money to the project, arguing that retail is not a smart investment for economic development and the county could miss out on further taxes after that 15 year period is up.
The project has already received approval from the town and county planning boards, Niagara Town Board, and the town zoning board.
The next Niagara County IDA meeting following this public hearing will take place at 9 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the Samuel M. Ferraro Center, 6311 Inducon Corporate Drive, Sanborn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.