A group of 50 or so protesters stood at the steps of the Public Safety Complex on Main Street where they shouted "No Justice, No Peace," "Black Lives Matter" and "Take A Knee" at members of the Niagara Falls Police Department who stood guard at the building's front entrance. In between the protesters and the police, at the base of the stairs, stood members of the Niagara Falls Peacemaker, a group of volunteer residents that serves as a liaison between the community and the police.