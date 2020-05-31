Protesters who gathered earlier in the evening at the city's old police station on Hyde Park Boulevard moved to the public safety complex on Main Street by 9 p.m. Sunday where dozens of them chanted sayings like "no justice, no peace," and "black lives matter."
Their words were directed at a group of Falls police officers who stood guard at the front entrance of the police headquarters building.
At one point, protesters encouraged police to join them in "taking a knee," a nod to Colin Kapernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who refused to stand for the National Anthem during an NFL game in an effort to call attention to issues of racial injustice.
Standing at the base of the public safety complex's stairs, in between the 50 or so protesters and the members of the police department, were representatives of the volunteer community group, the Niagara Falls Peacemakers.
As of 9:30 p.m., police reported one broken window at a building on Pine Avenue. No other incidents of violence or vandalism were reported.
The Peacekeepers - a volunteer resident group whose members serve as liaisons to local police - also stood with officers at the former police headquarters at 520 Hyde Park Blvd. They initially gathered there because a flyer had circulated in the community suggesting protesters were planning to "burn the old police station down."
Peacekeeper Donta Myles said Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata asked the group to come out with officers. Myles said the Peacekeepers were looking to engage with protesters.
"We can understand the level of frustration," he said. "If you're doing it peacefully, we understand. This is the city I live in. I want to make sure vigilantes and radicals don't come here and burn the place down."
Dozens of police officers representing more than a dozen local law enforcement agencies, including the Falls police, New York State Police and Niagara County Sheriff's Office, stood watch at various locations throughout the city, including Niagara Falls City Hall and the current Public Safety Complex on Main Street. Police also blocked off all of the entrances to the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls in the Town of Niagara.
This is a developing story and will be updated as necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.