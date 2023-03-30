Mayor Robert Restaino's administration wants Niagara Falls business owners and non-profit organizations to consider joining a new camera program aimed at improving security on individual properties and in city neighborhoods.
On Thursday, the administration announced its new Security Camera Rebate Program has been expanded to include not-for-profit groups as well as businesses in the Falls.
Under the program, which is being supported with a portion of the city's $57.2 million in federal aid provided under the American Rescue Plan in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and non-profits can be eligible for reimbursement of costs for purchasing and deploying security cameras. Restaino's administration has allocated a total of $500,000 for the program in hopes of improving public safety and promoting economic development.
“This launch is another step forward to assist with public safety in the City of Niagara Falls. If businesses would like to install more costly cameras, they certainly can do so, however, the reimbursement is capped at $700," Restaino said.
Under the program, officials said the city will need to ensure that all cameras are installed and operable before reimbursements would be made. In addition, in order to be eligible for the $700 rebate, business owners and not-for-profit representatives must sign an agreement indicating that they will provide law enforcement with access, if needed, to footage obtained with their cameras.
For more information and to obtain a security camera rebate program application, business owners and representatives from non-profit groups are encouraged to visit the city’s website at www.niagarafallsusa.org or contact the department of economic development at (716) 286-4482.
