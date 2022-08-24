U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist greets supporters after addressing them from the podium at his watch party in the Grand Bay Ballroom of the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Florida's closely watched gubernatorial primary. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)