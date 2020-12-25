Pope on Christmas: Vaccines for all; needy, vulnerable first

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Variable clouds and becoming windy with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds and becoming windy with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.