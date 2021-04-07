Falls police are hunting for a bold bank bandit who staged a mid-day robbery of the Citizens Bank branch in the 8200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Patrol officers responded to a call from the bank at approximately 2:45 p.m Wednesday. Witnesses said a white male, about 6 feet tall, wearing a mask, baseball type cap with a blue bandana, and a grey hooded sweatshirt, approached a teller and demanded money. The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and he was last seen running from the bank in a westbound direction, carrying a plastic shopping bag.
Police said no weapon was displayed during the robbery and no one was injured.
A New York State Police K-9 unit responded to the search to search for the suspect. That search failed to locate the bandit.
Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives released a photo of the suspect taken by bank security cameras.
Anyone who may have information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact detectives at 286-4711.
