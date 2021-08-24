Niagara Falls
SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 19th Street and Ashland Avenue. Officers said they heard multiple gunshots, at around 3:23 a.m. Tuesday and then received a call of "an individual shot." When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a male victim lying on the ground and bleeding from a wound to his left leg. The victim told police he, "really didn't see (anything)" and did not know who shot him. Police said they recovered multiple spent shell casings near where the victim was lying and a black handgun in a nearby field. The victim was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment. Officers said the shooting was captured on video by a nearby security camera.
THEFT: Officers are looking for a vehicle, stolen from the 2700 block of Niagara Street at 9 p.m. Friday. A male victim told police that he had advertised the 2004 tan Chevy Suburban for sale and met a unknown man who was interested in purchasing it. The unknown man asked to "test drive" the vehicle and the victim told police he "put a random plate, not belonging to the vehicle" on it. The victim said the man drove away in the vehicle, east down Niagara Street, and never returned.
INCIDENT: Officers are looking into an incident in the 2600 block of Lockport Road. A business owner told police that sometime between 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.Monday, someone damaged two windows on his property by shooting them with BB pellets. The damaged is estimated at more than $1,270.
