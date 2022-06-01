Niagara Falls
THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 9000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. An employee of a business told police that sometime between 5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, someone cut the catalytic converter off of a 2005 Chevy Silverado pick-up truck.
ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 3600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday. Alyssa Rae-chelle Summers, 34, 4600 Hyde Park Blvd. Apt. 151, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $18 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
