Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 500 block of 10th Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 1:40 and 2:30 p.m. Thursday, someone stole a giant spider web Halloween decoration form her front lawn. The victim said the web stretched from her front porch down to her front lawn.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 600 block of 20th Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 3:23 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into his home by smashing a front window. The victim said it was the third time that the home has been broken into in two weeks. Nothing was taken form the home, but the interior was damaged.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 500 block of 23rd Street at 5:47 p.m. Thursday. Anthony M.K. Little, 26, 8235 Buffalo Ave., Apt. A-6, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.