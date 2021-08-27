Niagara Falls
THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Buffalo Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday, someone stole a plate tamper, a ladder, and a number of hand tools from the bed of his 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.
ARREST: A Buffalo man was arrested after an incident in the 1300 block of Portage Road at 4:44 p.m. Thursday. Andre L. Ingram, 32, 2117 Bailey Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct. Ingram was also charged on an outstanding arrest warrant from the town of Amherst and turned over to Amherst police.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he reportedly threatened another man with a shotgun and a machete in the 500 block of Portage Road at 5:32 p.m. Thursday. Anthony Hill, 53, 2960 21st St., was charged with second-degree menacing.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on arson and other charges after a structure fire in the 1500 block of Niagara Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Alex Francis Storck was charged with fifth-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief. Police said Storck admitted to starting a fire in his apartment after having threatened to burn his house down in a text message. The fire caused an estimated $500 damage.
