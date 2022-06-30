Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1800 block of Niagara Street. A male victim told officers that he was in the area at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday and became involved in an argument with a male suspect. The victim said the suspect punched him in the face and the ribs.
• ARRESTS: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 600 block of 19th Street at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Dion L. Lucas, 27, 543 23rd St., was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Lucas is accused of refusing requests from officers to leave the area.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 500 block of Eighth Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 3 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday, someone broke into an apartment he is remodeling by kicking-in a door. The victim said a table saw and other power tools were taken.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 8400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday. Brian J. Adams, 40, 1421 Lafayette Ave., was charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Adams is accused of being involved in a hit and run accident in that area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.