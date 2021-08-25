Niagara Falls
SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Whitney Avenue at about 10:10 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses reported hearing loud bangs and a neighbor reported a bullet hole in the wall of a residence. No one was reported injured in the shooting incident.
SHOOTING: Police are also investigating a shooting incident in the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue at 1:50 a.m. Sunday. A female victim told officers that she was awakened by her son and told that someone had shot their living room window. Officers said the window appeared to have sustained a large bullet hole. Part of the bullet continued through the window and lodged in a TV. No one was injured in the incident.
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 8 and 9 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into his home by removing an air conditioner from e first floor window. The victim said a safe was removed form a closet in the home.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 1800 block of Buffalo Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. someone removed six catalytic converters from vehicles that were parked on his property. The converters were valued at $2,500.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the area of Prospect Point. A tourist told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday someone broke into his girlfriend's 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck by smashing the rear window with a blue pipe. The victim said a sound system, an iPad and a flashlight were taken from the vehicle.
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 600 block of Walnut Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 1:30 p.m.Monday and 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her apartment by unknown means. The victim said the interior of the apartment was sprayed with mustard. Food, trash and clothing was scattered through out the apartment and the dirt from planters was dumped on couches and rugs.
ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident in the 300 block of Niagara Street at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday. Makala Dayjane Walker, 29, 3003 17th Street was charged with disorderly conduct.
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 4800 block of University Court. A male victim told officers that sometime between 11:10 p.m. Tuesday and 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his home by unknown means. The victim said three cameras and a laptop computer were taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.