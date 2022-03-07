Niagara Falls
SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Highland Avenue and Centre Court. Patrol officers said they responded to a call of "shots fired", at 8:24 p.m. Saturday, and found broken safety glass in the 2800 block of 13th Street and seven spent shell casings in the 2700 block of 13th Street. Officers later made contact with a female victim who told them she was in her car, with a passenger, when she stopped at a stop sign at 13th Street and Garden Avenue. The victim said as she began to move from the stop sign she heard "multiple gunshots hit her vehicle and break the passenger side front window." No one was injured in the shooting.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 1500 block of Linwood Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 3 p.m. Thursday and 8:06 p.m. Friday, someone cut the catalytic converter off of his 2003 KIA Sorento, The item is valued at $200.
MENACING: Police are investigating an incident in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue. A male victim told police that he was walking in the area, at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, when he was approached by a "car load" of male suspects in a "newer Nissan with tiger stripes" and confronted by two of the passengers. One of the passengers asked the victim who he was and told him, "If you is (that person), you know what time it is.", while "clicking a black handgun beside his waist." The suspects then drove away.
ARREST: A Buffalo couple was arrested after police said they found them in a stolen car in the 2300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 5:08 p.m. Sunday. Romello A. Robinson, 20, and Brielle M. Pellam, 19, both of Cambridge Ave., were each charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Officers said the pair were in a car reported stolen from Cheektowaga on March 3.
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 9800 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A female victim told officers that sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into her apartment through an open window. The victim said six bottle of perfume and a pair of Air Jordan sneakers were taken from the apartment.
