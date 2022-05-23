Niagara Falls
SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Ninth Street. Officers said they responded to a call of "shots heard" at midnight Saturday and encountered a group of about 10 people in the area. Patrol officers said they found a vehicle with its rear windshield shattered. Inside the vehicle, police located a quantity of marijuana and other narcotics including crack cocaine and Xanax. Officers also located six spent .22LR shell casings in the street near the vehicle.
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary on McKoon Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 2 and 3:15 a.m. Friday, someone broke into her home through an open kitchen window. The victim said her purse was taken.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 9500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A female victim told police that sometime between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into her 2017 Dodge RAM pick-up truck by unknown means. The victim said her wallet was taken from the vehicle.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 1 and 7:10 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his work van by unknown means. The victim said two Square registers were taken from the van.
ARREST: A Ransomville woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 7400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 8:28 p.m. Friday. Alexandra Patrice Glenn, 33, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking merchandise valued at more than $57 without paying for the items.
ARREST: A Jamestown man was arrested after police found him sleeping in the parking lot of Falls police headquarters at 10:28 p.m. Friday. Michael L. Morley, 26, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass.
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2500 block of Pine Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 11 p.m. Friday and 5:27 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into her apartment by forcing open a balcony door. The victim said a wallet, an Apple watch, a custom knife, a Carhartt lunch box and a Blink Security camera were taken from the apartment.
