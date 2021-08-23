Falls police say their are investigating the robbery of a self-admitted drug dealer.
Officers said they were met, in front of Falls Police headquarters in the the 1900 block of Main Street at 11:50 p.m. Friday, by a male victim who told them he'd been ripped off by a drug customer.
The man told police that he had parked his vehicle at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Ninth Street, at 11 p.m., and "went for a walk to sell his drugs." He said he had $900 cash and approximately five grams of crack cocaine in his possession at that time.
The victim said that as he walked in the area, he saw a younger male acquaintance, in his 20s, "that he sells drugs to." The acquaintance reportedly invited the man into an apartment building in the 600 block of Ninth Street "to sell his drugs."
Once inside the apartment building, the victim said his acquaintance pulled out a gun, pointed it at him and took his cash. The drug dealer then said the suspect took him to the basement of the apartment building, where he was pistol-whipped and the suspect took his crack cocaine out of his sock.
After the robbery, the dealer said the acquaintance told him to leave the apartment building.
The dealer told police "he always sells drugs in that area and has never had a problem before." The dealer told police he is now "fearful" and "wants something done" about his robbery.
