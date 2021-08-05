Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of 20th Street. A male victim told officers that he was parked in the area at 10:15 p.m. Friday when a black sedan pulled up up next to his vehicle and someone inside it fired a shot that struck his 2007 Audi Q7 SUV just below the driver's-side window. The victim said the gunshot caused the window to shatter.
• ASSAULT: Officers are looking into an apparent assault in the 700 block of Eighth Street. A male victim told police he believed he was assaulted in the area around 6:10 p.m. Friday but does not remember what happened. The man told officers he had been "drinking heavily." Police said the man had suffered cuts to his nose and face.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue. A female victim told officers that she was in her apartment at 10 p.m. Friday when a female suspect knocked at her door and asked her for money to buy crack. The victim told the woman, "No." and she left. The suspect returned a short time later, and sprayed the victim with pepper spray. While the victim was blinded by the pepper spray, the suspect took her cell phone and ran away.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 900 block of Pine Avenue at 12:49 p.m. Saturday. Christopher A. Ripley, 39, no permanent address, was charged with aggressive panhandling in a public place.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 400 block of Niagara Street at 5:20 a.m. Sunday. Alphonso Moody, 50, 502 19th St., was charged with disorderly conduct and aggressive panhandling in a public place.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 2900 block of Ontario Avenue at 5:37 p.m. Sunday. Harold Johnson, 53, 2922 Niagara Ave., upper, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 1500 block of Beech Avenue. A female victim told officers that she was in her home, at 10:54 p.m. Sunday when she heard "what sounded like a bomb" and saw a hole in her kitchen window. Police said they located a "projectile" inside the home.
• ASSAULT: Police are also investigating an assault in Gill Creek Park. A male victim told officers that he was in the park with some friends at 10:40 p.m. Monday "rolling dice" when a male suspect pulled out a small knife and attempted to rob him. The victim said he fought with the would-be robber and sustained multiple small stab wounds. The wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.