Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 500 block of Ninth Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 3:30 and 8 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into her home by unknown means. The victim said a Samsung Galaxy S9+ cell phone was taken from the home.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of Jerauld Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9:15 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into her 2011 Ford Fiesta by smashing the driver's-side rear window. The victim said two empty Kate Spade purses were taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 3 p.m. Thursday. Jennifer L. Stachowski, 43, 621 66th St., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $112 worth of groceries without paying for them.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested, at 12:50 p.m. Thursday, in the 8900 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard on an outstanding arrest warrant. Anthony P. Taibi, 31, 532 30th St., Apt. 2, was charged with failure to appear.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 22nd Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Friday, someone broke into her home by undisclosed means. The victim said the home was ransacked and multiple items were damaged. The victim also said that a 32-inch flat screen TV, an Amazon Firestick and two children's piggy banks were taken from the home.
