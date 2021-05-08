Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 7:24 p.m. Thursday. A manager told police that two male suspects entered the store and one suspect began putting bottles of cologne into a garbage bag while the other suspect put bottles into his pants. When the manager confronted the suspects, she said they told her to "get away." The suspects then left the store with merchandise valued at more than $1,000. The entire incident was captured on video by store security cameras.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.