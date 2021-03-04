Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in a store in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. An employee told officers they were "removing a known shoplifter from the store," when a female customer became involved. The employee said the customer was "offended" that the shoplifter was being removed from the store and began arguing with the store clerks. The customer slapped a clerk in the face during the confrontation. The suspect customer was described as a female in her 30s weighing about 260 pounds. She was last seen driving a white Chevy Traverse. The employee who was slapped was not injured in the attack. The entire incident was captured on video by store security cameras.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into the circumstances surrounding the theft of a car from the 1500 block of North Avenue. A Falls man told police that he was renting the black Toyota Highlander and had it parked at his house. The victim said he fell asleep with a female he knows at 11 p.m. Friday. When he woke up at 10:44 a.m. Saturday, he discovered that both the rented SUV and the woman were gone.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into the reported theft of an iPad from a room in a hotel in the 6200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A 52-year-old woman told police she left her iPad in her room at 10 a.m. Saturday and when she returned at noon Sunday the device was gone. The victim told police that hotel staff were uncooperative after being advised of the apparent theft.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue. A 43-year-old man told officers that sometime between 8 a.m. Monday and 4:17 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his vacant property by unknown means. The victim said copper pipe, valued at $900, was taken from the property.
