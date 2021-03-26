Niagara Falls
LARCENY: Officers are looking into a larceny on the 800 block of Ashland Avenue. A 53-year-old man told police that he took his pants off to use the bathroom in his home, at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, and left them hanging on a chair. The victim said when he came out of the bathroom, a friend who had been in his home was gone and $104 that was in a pocket of his pants was missing.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in on the 1000 block of Pine Avenue. A 22-year-old man told police that sometime between 11:05 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his rental vehicle by smashing the rear passenger side window. The victim said a back pack, filled with “military gear”, valued at $900, was taken.
THEFT: Police are investigating a car theft on the 1500 block of Pine Avenue. A 31-year-old woman told officers that she parked her 2006 Infiniti M35 in a convenience store parking lot, at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, and went into the store. The woman told police she locked the doors but left the vehicle running with the sun roof open. When the victim came out of the store, she said the car was gone. A witness said a suspect had climbed through the sun roof and drove the car away. The witness and the victim said they followed the vehicle to Buffalo, where they lost sight of it after the suspect began “driving at a high rate of speed.”
ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in a bar on the 8600 block of Buffalo Avenue. A 24-year-old man told officers that he was in the bar at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when two male suspects began arguing with him. The man said he left the bar and the suspects followed him outside and began punching him in the face. The victim said a third suspect also joined in and began punching him.
