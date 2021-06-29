Niagara Falls
• COUNTERFEIT MONEY: Falls police were called to a Portage Road discount store about 11:45 a.m. Thursday where staff reported a man had used a $50 movie prop bill to pay for the $2.95 bill on a Fanta orange soda. The cashier didn't notice and gave the man $47.05 in change. Officers noted there is surveillance footage of the incident. The fake bill was taken by police as evidence.
• WARRANT ARREST: A man spotted by police urinating on the door of a Pine Avenue building was taken into custody on four active bench warrants. Chester D. Harris, age unavailable, 1121 Linwood Ave., upper, was charged with public lewdness as well. The incident occurred about 12:10 a.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of Pine Avenue.
• BURGLARY: A resident on the 500 block of 10th Street reported to police their apartment was broken into sometime between Wednesday and Friday while they were out of town. The resident siad they returned home Friday to find items strewn about the apartment and five Playstation 5s, diamond earrings and other items missing. A window appeared to police to have been the entry point. Officers also noted that a sofa had several cuts in it as if someone was searching for items within it. Police also said a nearby surveillance camera may have recorded the incident. The estimated loss is $6,800.
