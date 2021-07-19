Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue at 1:07 a.m. Wednesday. A witness told officers that they were sleeping in their living room when they were awakened my multiple gunshots being fired through the front windows of their home. The witness said children were also sleeping in the home at that time. Officers said they observed "multiple bullet holes in the front windows and in multiple walls" in the home. Police also located 13 spent .9 mm shell casings in the street in front of the home and three spent bullets inside the home.
• SHOOTING: Patrol officers also responded to a shooting incident in the 1300 block of LaSalle Avenue at 1 a.m. Wednesday. A witness told the officers that multiple rounds were fired into their house through the front windows. Officers said the windows and multiple walls were struck by bullets. Police recovered 8 spent 45 caliber shell casings in the street in front of the home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.