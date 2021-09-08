Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Pine Avenue. Witnesses said they heard people arguing in the parking lot of a business and then heard a gunshot. The witnesses said they saw a female suspect run from the scene with what appeared to be "a black semiautomatic pistol in her right hand." A male victim was located at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center suffering from what was described as a non-life-threatening bullet wound.
• SHOOTING: Police are looking into a shooting in the 1100 block of LaSalle Avenue. A male victim told police that around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, a female suspect shot the driver's-side window of his 2005 Audi A6, with a BB gun. The victim said the window was cracked in the incident.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle theft from the 6900 block of Buffalo Avenue. A male victim told police that he was drinking at a bar in that area at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and left his 2008 Chevy Impala in the parking lot. The man said when he returned, at 8 a.m. Thursday, the vehicle was gone. The victim said he was unable to find his car keys before he left the bar.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a traffic stop in the 9300 block of Colvin Boulevard at 4:34 a.m. Friday. Gabrielle A. Carter, 22, 2879 Chapel Ridge Circle, was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, no driver's license and no registration. Police said they also seized a "realistic BB gun" from inside Carter's vehicle.
• TRAFFIC: A Falls man was issued multiple vehicle and traffic citations after he was stopped for operating a dirt bike in the 1100 block of 19th Street at 4:28 p.m. Friday. Luther I. Douglas, 35, 498 25th St., was charged with operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and illegal operation of a vehicle on a roadway. The vehicle was seized pursuant to a new city ordinance.
• MENACING: Officers are looking for a male suspect who threatened a woman in the 7600 block of Buffalo Avenue at 3:28 a.m. Saturday. The victim told police that she was arguing with the suspect in a nearby bar and left to avoid any further trouble. The woman said she walked to a nearby convenience store where the suspect again confronted her and displayed a handgun.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Lahmintis A. Figueras, 19, 561 Portage Road, Apt. 204, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $350 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
