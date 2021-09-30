Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Sixth Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 6:15 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, someone broke into her vehicle by unknown means. The victim said some cash and a sweatshirt were taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving and multiple additional charges after a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. Jabreeah B. Hilson, 25, 4200 Pine Ave., Apt. B, was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test, no headlights, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, failure to stop at a stop sign, park in a no standing zone, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, no driver's license and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Officers said they had previously arrested Hilson on driving while intoxicated charges in April. Police said Hilson was "non-compliant" and "erratic" during both of their encounters with her.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident from a store in the 8700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A manager told police that a male and female suspect entered her store at 8 p.m. Sunday and that the suspects were pushing a baby stroller with no child in it. The victim said the suspects took clothing, valued at $300, and left the store without paying for the items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.