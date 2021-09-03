Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the area of 10th Street and Pine Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday. A male victim told officers that she had been arguing with a female friend, who then suddenly hit him in the head with a beer bottle. The victim suffered a minot cut to his left eyebrow and right elbow.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police said he refused to leave a vacant building in the 1300 block of Centre Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Devon A. Robinson, 26, 2912 20th St., was charged with disorderly conduct.
