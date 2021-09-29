Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 19th and Niagara streets at 6:38 p.m. Sunday. Officers said they were in the area when they heard seven to 10 gunshots on 19th Street. When officers went to investigate the shots, they found a male victim, lying on the sidewalk, by a convenience store suffering from a single bullet wound to the left side of his hip. The victim told police he didn't know who shot him.
• SHOOTING: Police are also investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of Pine Avenue at 11:25 p.m. Saturday. A male victim told officers that he had just come out of a restaurant when a silver SUV turned on to Pine Avenue from 18th Street and a suspect began firing a BB gun at him. The victim said he was struck three or more times by pellets from the gun. The victim said he was not seriously wounded.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the area of Old Main Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 11:58 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into his E350 van by prying the lock from the passenger-side door. The victim said a computer and some clothing was taken from the vehicle.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 700 block of Main Street at 9:33 p.m. Saturday. A male victim told officers that he was "on Seventh Street buying crack" and he noticed the crack was fake. The man said when he complained to the dealer that the crack was fake, he was "jumped" by several male suspects. Police said the victim appeared to have suffered a stab wound to his left shoulder and a laceration to the left side of his head.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2400 block of Niagara Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:35 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into her 2004 Dodge Ram 150 by smashing a rear passenger-side window. The victim said a radio and numerous tools, valued at more than $1.800, were taken from the vehicle.
