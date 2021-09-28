Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of 19th Street. A female victim told officers that she was standing in the area, talking to friends at 10:50 p.m. Friday, when she heard "several pops" and felt pain in her shoulder and back. Police said the victim appeared to have a gunshot wound to her upper left shoulder.
• INCIDENT: Police are also investigating an incident in the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue. A female victim told officers that at 6:12 a.m. Sunday, she and another person were awakened by a male suspect pounding on the door of their home, waving a handgun and shouting, "I'll shoot up the place." The suspect then kicked in the door to the home and damaged a nearby vehicle.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of Third Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his vehicle by unknown means. The victim said a backpack, containing a laptop computer, school papers and his glasses, was taken from the vehicle.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of Buffalo Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. Friday. someone broke into her vehicle by smashing a rear window. The victim said a wallet and a "bag of snacks" was taken form the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after she reportedly attacked and threatened to kill another woman in the 400 block of 27th Street at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Hope V. Martinez, 24, 449 27th St., was charged with second-degree menacing, third-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief. A female victim told police that Martinez accused her of being intimate with Martinez's boyfriend and that the suspect then began punching her in the face. The victim said Martinez also picked up a hammer and smashed her iPhone 11 and chased her with a knife while yelling, "I'm going to kill you." Unable to catch the victim, Martinez reportedly slashed the tires on her vehicle.
• INCIDENT: Officers are looking into an incident in the 600 block of Ninth Street. Witness said a male suspect was arguing with several individuals and then began spraying them with mace.
• THEFT:Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue. A manager told police that a male suspect entered the store at 12:43 a.m. Saturday and began putting cans of beer in a backpack. The suspect then left the store without paying for the beer.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving charges after an incident in the 600 block of Ninth Street at 12:40 a.m. Saturday. Michael J. Stewart, 34, 2402 Cleveland Ave., lower, was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breath test. A female witness told police that Stewart was harassing her by driving around her apartment building. Officers said Stewart failed multiple standard field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.