Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 1500 block of Military Road. A landscaper told police that he was working in front of a business at 10 a.m. Thursday and left the doors on his equipment trailer, parked at the rear of the business, open. The victim said when he returned to the trailer at 11 a.m., someone had removed more than $2,000 worth of equipment, including a back pack leaf blower, a hedge trimmer and a line trimmer.
• THEFT: Officers are also looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A female victim told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into her 2009 Mercedes E350 by breaking a driver's side window. The victim said a quantity of cash was taken from a compartment inside the vehicle.
