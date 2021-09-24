Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 8300 block of Buffalo Avenue. A 26-year-old woman told officers that she was walking home from a convenience store, at 1 a.m. Thursday when she was knocked down from behind by two female suspects. As she was on the ground, the victim said the suspects began hitting her in the face with an unknown object. The victim said she was also cut on her right forearm and left thigh by an unknown object.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.