Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of Elmwood Avenue. Officers said they responded to a call of “shots fired” at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday and witnesses reported they saw a four-door grey sedan traveling at a high rate of speed toward 19th Street at the same time that they heard gunshots. Some witnesses reported hearing between 15 to 20 gunshots. No injuries were reported in the area but a house and a vehicle appeared to have been hit by bullets.
• ARREST: A Texas man was arrested after an incident on the Rainbow Bridge at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Hunter M. Ray, 28, E. Willowbrook Lane, Fate, Texas, was charged with disorderly conduct. Ray is accused of telling U.S. Customs agents to “(expletive) off.”
