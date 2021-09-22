Niagara Falls
• ANIMAL ABUSE: Police are investigating an apparent incident of animal abuse. Officers said they were called to a report, at 9 a.m. Monday, of "a small dog tied to a trampoline on a very short leash" on Monroe Avenue. Police said they found a male Jack Russell terrier-mixed do on a 1- to 2-foot leash with no shelter and no water. The dog's collar was a "shoe string." The dog had no license on his collar and was taken to the SPCA of Niagara.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Officers are looking into an incident of criminal mischief in the 400 block of 21st Street. A female victim told police that a female suspect got out of a black Chevy Traverse and began smashing the windshield of the Nissan Pathfinder she was a passenger in at 1:25 p.m. Monday. The victim as not injured in the incident.
• ARREST: A Falls man and woman were each arrested and charged after a traffic stop in the 6600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 9:27 p.m. Monday. Trevor D. Reed, 33, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test, drinking alcohol in a vehicle on a highway and passing a red light. Amanda M. Reed, 33, was charged with drinking alcohol in a vehicle on a highway. Police said their red 2007 Ford Mustang convertible ran the red light at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Builders Way. After stopping the vehicle, police said Reed was uncooperative and fought with them.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating an apparent shooting incident in the 400 block of Ninth Street. A male victim told officers that he arrived home, at 10:03 p.m. Monday and discovered a single bullet hole in the rear driver's side door of his 2003 Audi A6. Officers recovered a bullet from the driver's side front bumper of the car.
