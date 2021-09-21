Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of Pine Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 3 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her vehicle by unknown means. The victim said her purse was taken.
• THEFT: Officers are also looking into a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of Main Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 4 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his trailer by cutting off a lock. The victim said a large number of tools, valued at over $3,600, were taken from the trailer.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Memorial Parkway. A male victim told officers that sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday and 8:45 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his shed by prying open a door. The victim said a bicycle was taken from inside the shed.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 3:49 p.m. Friday. Jon P. Geandreau, 51, 8000 Porter Road, Lot 5, was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $166 worth of baseball cards with out paying for them.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 900 block of 24th Street. A female victim told officers that she was hanging out with a male friend when he suddenly became enraged, stating, "Your people did this to me," and began punching her in the face. The victim was hospitalized for treatment of her injuries.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road. Felicia M. McNeal, 35, 1561 Whitney Ave., was charged with petit larceny. McNeal is accused of taking more than $89 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Fifth Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his home by forcing open a side door. The victim said power tools valued at over $500, food, valued at more than $100, and clothing, valued at $100, was taken from the home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.