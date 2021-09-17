Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into vehicle theft in the 2500 block of Niagara Street. A male victim told officers that he was dropping his child off at school at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a male suspect jumped into his 2008 Chevy Uplander and drove away. The victim said he left his vehicle running while he walked his child to the school entrance. Security cameras at the school, that might have recorded the incident, were not working at that time.
• THEFT: Officers are also looking into a vehicle break-in in the 100 block of Buffalo Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his 2012 Mercedes Benz by unknown means. The victim said a pair of Serengeti sunglasses were taken form the vehicle.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 600 block of 19th Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 9:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her home by opening a side window. The victim said a Nintendo Switch and its controllers, an Xbox One X game system, multiple watches and necklaces valued at more than $600, and a pair of Jordan sneakers were taken from the home.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on traffic charges after being stopped in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in the 6800 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday. Gregory M. Noonan, 22, 1345 Whitney Ave., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and no driver's license. Officers said they also recovered an empty firearm magazine from inside the vehicle that Noonan was driving. Police also said they were harassed by employees of the fast food restaurant. Officers said the employees swore at them and made threats and had to be warned that they would be arrested if they didn't stop. Police noted that all the employees of the fast food restaurant appeared to be out in the parking lot and none were present inside the restaurant during their investigation.
