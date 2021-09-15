Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 600 block of Ninth Street at 5:57 p.m. Sunday. Benny D. Streeter, 55, 630 Ninth St., Apt.2, was charged with disorderly conduct. Streeter is accused of yelling obscenities at a woman and her children while drinking from a bottle of gin in the courtyard of an apartment complex.
• ARREST: A North Tonawanda woman was arrested on an impaired driving charge after an accident in the 1100 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 11:03 a.m. Monday. Heather J. Straccamore, 37, 1465 Kingston Ave., was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and failure to use designated lane. Police said it appeared that Straccamore struck a fence with her vehicle. Straccamore told police she had taken Zanax and cocaine prior to driving her vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.