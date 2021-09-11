Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of 98th Street. A male victim told police that some time between 9 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, someone entered his 2008 Honda Accord by unknown means. The victim said a laptop computer was taken from the vehicle.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 300 block of 38th Street. A male victim told officers that some time between 6:52 and 7:02 p.m.Thursday, someone broke into his home by breaking through a back door. The victim said more than 100 pairs of new sneakers he sells, valued at $20,000, were taken from the home.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Lahmintis A. Figueras, 19, 561 Portage Road, Apt. 204, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $350 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
