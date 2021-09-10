Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Officers are looking into a possible shooting in the 700 block of Division Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between Nov. 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday someone fired a bullet at his home, causing a porch railing to crack. The victim recovered a spent bullet from the railing.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in Packard Court. A female victim told officers that sometime between Aug. 25 and 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her home by unknown means. The victim said two TVs and a Playstation 4 gaming system were taken from the home.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 3000 block of Livingston Avenue at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. James L. Thomas, 53, 3027 Livingston Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct. Thomas is accused of playing music at an unreasonable level from his porch. Police said dispatchers have received 28 complaints of loud music from Thomas' residence.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested for allegedly threatening to harm her neighbors in the 700 block of 59th Street at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday. Andrea T. Maclean, 29, 733 59th St., was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment (hate crime) and disorderly conduct.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle theft from the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue. A female victim told police that between 1 and 6:33 a.m. Thursday, she was drinking heavily" with a friend and "passed out drunk." The victim said that when she woke up, her 2006 Dodge Stratus was missing.
